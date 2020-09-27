Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi&Yediyurappa govts have launched "diabolical attack" on the lives of farmers: Surjewala

Terming amendments to APMC and land reforms acts passed by the Karnataka assembly on Saturday as "black laws", he accused the government of selling the interests of farmers to a handful of corporates and builder lobbies. "Both the Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Yediyurappa (Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa) governments are anti-farmer governments.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:26 IST
Modi&Yediyurappa govts have launched "diabolical attack" on the lives of farmers: Surjewala

Calling both the central and state government as 'anti-farmer', AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that they have launched a "diabolical attack" on the lives and livelihoods of farmers. Terming amendments to APMC and land reforms acts passed by the Karnataka assembly on Saturday as "black laws", he accused the government of selling the interests of farmers to a handful of corporates and builder lobbies.

"Both the Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Yediyurappa (Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa) governments are anti-farmer governments. They have launched a diabolical attack on the lives and livelihoods of farmers in Karnataka, as also the rest of the country," he said.

Surjewala was referring to the amended APMC and land reforms Act in Karnataka and the three contentious farms bills passed by Parliament, against which farmers have launched a stir in Punjab, while those in Haryana would do so from September 28 to 31. Speaking to reporters here, he said under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi, and D K Shivakumar in Karnataka, the party is committed to decisively defeat the 'anti-farmer' forces.

"They are selling the interests of farmers to a handful of corporates and builder lobbies, as is apparent from the black laws passed in the assembly. We will support the farmers endeavour in every manner and will stand in solidarity with farmers in Karnataka and India," he added.

Despite stiff resistance from the opposition, especially Congress, the B S Yediyurappa government succeeded in getting the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill passed in the Assembly on Saturday. Farmers organisations have also opposed both legislations, and have called a state wide bandh on Monday against it.

While the amendments to land reform act liberalises farmland ownership, the APMC amendment bill curtails the powers of local Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and private individuals can start agricultural trading, if they hold a Permanent Account Number (PAN). Earlier, State congress president D K Shivakumar said they support the farmers' agitation.

"Since Congress is a national party, our AICC General Secretary (Surjewala) will discuss with us and announce what is to be done in the state," he said..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hardik keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury. The 26-yea...

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Sunday eveningThe former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyr...

Two held in Delhi for liquor home delivery scam

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating over thousand people across the country on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Huzaifah 25 from Sangam Vihar, and Lado Sarai-resident Haf...

Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Sunday eveningThe former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020