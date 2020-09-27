Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exploring all options to protect farmers' interests: Amarinder on farm Bills

Terming the President's assent to the Farm Bills as "unfortunate and distressing", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to the state laws, to protect farmers’ interests.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:04 IST
Exploring all options to protect farmers' interests: Amarinder on farm Bills
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Terming the President's assent to the Farm Bills as "unfortunate and distressing", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to the state laws, to protect farmers' interests. All farmer organisations and other stakeholders will be taken into confidence before taking any decision on the way forward, the chief minister said, adding that his government was committed to the procurement of every single grain of farmers without compromising on the pricing.

The state government is already consulting legal and agriculture experts, and all those impacted by the Centre's "calamitous" legislations to decide the future course of action, he said. Besides legal recourse, the CM said his government is looking at other options to scuttle the Centre's new laws that are "designed to ruin Punjab's farmers and economy". The chief minister is scheduled to sit on a dharna against the legislations at Khatkar Kalan on Monday after paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his Samadhi Sthal.

The chief minister expressed disappointment and anguish over President Ram Nath Kovind's nod to the three Bills "without giving the Congress and other Opposition parties the opportunity to put their concerns before Parliament". The President's assent had come as a big blow to the farmers, who are out on the roads protesting against the Centre's assault on their interests, he said.

Implementation of these dangerous new laws in their current form would destroy Punjab's agriculture – the lifeline of its economy, said Amarinder, adding that the very livelihood of farmers was at stake due to the legislations, which the Centre succeeded in imposing by "brute majority". The exclusion of the MSP from the legislations had raised serious concerns about the intent of the BJP-led Union Government, the chief minister said. Punjab, which will be the worst affected by these treacherous laws, will take this fight forward with all its might, said Amarinder, vowing not to give up till the farmers get back their due rights.

Amarinder also reacted strongly to Akali chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's response to the Presidential assent, terming it a "cruel joke" on the farmers since it was the Shiromani Akali Dal's "active support" to the farm Ordinances that had brought things to such a pass. Even now, after the farce of his party's break-up with the NDA, all Sukhbir seemed concerned about was not the farmers' plight but exploitation of the issue to boost the Akali prospects in the next assembly polls, he added.

The fact that Sukhbir and Harsimrat Badal's entire efforts were aimed at attacking him (Amarinder) personally and his government showed how desperate they were to transform this serious issue of national repercussions into a local issue for Punjab, the chief minister noted in a statement here. A "dark day" for democracy, as Sukhbir is now calling it, was a gift of the Badals to Punjab and its farmers, he quipped.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Pakistan on Monday to discuss Afghan peace process

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process as well as bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said...

Himachal Pradesh sees 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Shimla, Sep 27 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,192. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 171 with 11 more fatalities.Of the eleven latest fatalitie...

Govt chief whip tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official source...

At least 16 dead in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020