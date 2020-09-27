Left Menu
Zoramthanga participates in Destination North East 2020

He was speaking on the occasion of world tourism day. "Tourism in #Mizoram has never been more dedicated in promoting, developing, exploring and sharing with the world, our natural cultures and their traditional values," the chief minister tweeted The chief minister also participated at the inauguration of a 4-day event "Destination North East 2020," to promote tourism in the Northeast region and to showcase north east Indias various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:23 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said that tourism in Mizoram has never been dedicated in promoting, exploring and sharing its cultures and traditional values with the world. He was speaking on the occasion of world tourism day.

"Tourism in #Mizoram has never been more dedicated in promoting, developing, exploring and sharing with the world, our natural cultures and their traditional values," the chief minister tweeted The chief minister also participated at the inauguration of a 4-day event "Destination North East 2020," to promote tourism in the Northeast region and to showcase north east Indias various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business. The event was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conference.

Inaugurating the 'Destination North East-2020', Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeastern region will emerge as one of the favourite tourism and business destinations of India. Northeast, rich in natural beauty, folk culture and art, is fully capable of becoming a major centre of world tourism, he said.

The home minister said the 'Destination North East- 2020', which will continue till September 30 here, aims to introduce various cultures of the country to each other along with the tourist destinations of the Northeast and through this the whole of India will also get familiar with the vibrant and diverse culture of the region. The four-day event will be graced by Mizoram chief minister as chief guest on September 29.

According to an official of state tourism department a total of 1,61,677 tourists visited Mizoram in 2019. The state government has recently laid down Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy, 2020 to tap high-value niche tourism space, provide various privileges and recognition to local entrepreneurs, self-help groups, businesses and tourism service providers.

The policy also aims at involving masses in the tourism sector and ensuring that tourism development is undertaken in potential areas only after a detailed survey.

