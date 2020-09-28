Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:42 IST
Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning. "Congress has ashamed the entire country. Till now people have seen protests, but bringing a tractor on a truck to India Gate and setting it on fire is drama, we condemn it. Congress' mask has come off now, under the pretext of farmers' protest it is trying to suit its own political ends," Javadekar told reporters here.

Further slamming the party, the Union Minister said its manifesto in the previous general elections had the same promises, which were carried out by the BJP-led NDA government. "Congress adopts a two-faced policy when they went to polls their manifesto contained the same promises whose Bills were passed by the Centre. Manmohan Singhji has constantly been speaking about it, so Manmohan Singhji will speak one thing, manifesto will also say it but now they will try to mislead the farmers. This is Congress' two-faced politics," he said.

"What type of protest is this, where you burn a functional tractor? It was done to grab the attention of the media. I thank the media for exposing Congress' true colours. The farmers will not be misled, the farmers know the purchase of produce has started, MSP (miminum support price) is still ongoing and APMCs are still strong. This attempt to mislead them will fail," Javadekar added. Earlier in the morning, around 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and had set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm Bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. There wa...

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2, making it apt for challenging work environments and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.The...

Malta to ask for return of shark tooth given to British prince

Malta wants back a prehistoric shark tooth that was given as a present to Britains Prince George by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, saying the fossil should be put on display in the island where it was discovered. Kensington Palace annou...

Ambassadors appeal for acceptance of LGBT people in Poland

Ambassadors to Poland from some 50 countries and international organisations have expressed their support for the LGBT community in the country, citing a need to work for non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance. The appeal, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020