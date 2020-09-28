Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning. "Congress has ashamed the entire country. Till now people have seen protests, but bringing a tractor on a truck to India Gate and setting it on fire is drama, we condemn it. Congress' mask has come off now, under the pretext of farmers' protest it is trying to suit its own political ends," Javadekar told reporters here.

Further slamming the party, the Union Minister said its manifesto in the previous general elections had the same promises, which were carried out by the BJP-led NDA government. "Congress adopts a two-faced policy when they went to polls their manifesto contained the same promises whose Bills were passed by the Centre. Manmohan Singhji has constantly been speaking about it, so Manmohan Singhji will speak one thing, manifesto will also say it but now they will try to mislead the farmers. This is Congress' two-faced politics," he said.

"What type of protest is this, where you burn a functional tractor? It was done to grab the attention of the media. I thank the media for exposing Congress' true colours. The farmers will not be misled, the farmers know the purchase of produce has started, MSP (miminum support price) is still ongoing and APMCs are still strong. This attempt to mislead them will fail," Javadekar added. Earlier in the morning, around 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and had set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm Bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)