Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot targets Centre over agri laws, accuses it of betraying farmers

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers in a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm bills had deliberately been brought at a time when the economy is collapsing and farmers are suffering losses. "Recently passed farm bills are being opposed in the entire country.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:07 IST
Pilot targets Centre over agri laws, accuses it of betraying farmers

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers in a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm bills had deliberately been brought at a time when the economy is collapsing and farmers are suffering losses.

"Recently passed farm bills are being opposed in the entire country. The constituents of the NDA are opposing these too. The Congress decided to fight alongside farmers from all over the country. Now, we will take it further, but I believe that the central government has betrayed the farmers in a challenging time," Pilot told reporters here. "The Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the NDA and is opposing the laws. When you could not explain the laws to the Akali Dal MP, what would you explain to the farmers," the Congress leader asked.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament recently have triggered farmers' protest in some states.

Pilot said the Congress believed there should be investments in agriculture and that farmers should get better prices for their produce. However, he added, starting a new system and ending the existing mandi system will lead to a few industrialists monopolising the sector. "The new laws are being opposed all over the country. The Congress will oppose these laws till the end. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to get justice for the farmers," Pilot said.

Regarding the violent demonstration in Udaipur division, Pilot said that it is a matter of relief that the violent incidents have stopped and the government has also decided that it will go to the Supreme Court with a special leave petition. Violence cannot solve any issue, he said. He said that it is a request to the youths of that area that all issues related to recruitment can be resolved within the scope of the law.

The government is making every effort to find a solution to the problem. An attempt was made to spread confusion for vested interests and as a result of this there was violence and it is very unfortunate that roads were blocked and properties were destroyed, Pilot said. Replying to a question on the committee set up by the Congress high command on the issues of Rajasthan, Pilot said some meetings of the panel have been held and the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi were not in the country and returned to Delhi two days ago.

He said, "I am constantly in touch with the committee, I spoke to the member of the committee and I am confident that appropriate and satisfactory action in time will be taken on the points we have put up." Asked if he would campaign for the Congress in the Madhya by-elections, Pilot said he will do so if the party high command takes any such decision. On appointments in the organization and the government, he said new appointments have to be made and they will be done in time.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho says fixture congestion will force Spurs to sacrifice League Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes their packed fixture schedule will force them to prioritise the more lucrative Europa League over the League Cup in a bid to avoid further injuries in the squad. Spurs host Chelsea on Tuesday...

Bengal in process of recruiting 2,000 'van sahayaks'

The West Bengal government is in the process of recruiting 2,000 van sahayaks forest assistants from areas adjoining forested regions to reduce man-animal conflicts and prevent wildlife poaching and timber smuggling, a senior forest officer...

Bank fraud case:Court declares 4 directors of Guj-based pharma firm fugitive economic offenders

A Delhi court on Monday declared&#160;four directors of a Gujarat pharma firm,&#160;Sterling Biotech Ltd SBL, fugitive economic offenders&#160;in a Rs 8,100-crore bank fraud case. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order o...

Paytm Money aims to onboard 10 lakh investors this fiscal

Paytms wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money on Monday said it aims to onboard over 10 lakh investors this fiscal for its stockbroking services. Paytm Money, which had started early access programme for the stockbroking service, has already r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020