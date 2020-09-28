Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi rallies U.S. House Democrats on possible presidential election decision

In a campaign letter to colleagues, Pelosi told her fellow House Democrats that recent comments by Trump demonstrate that he could ask the House to decide the race if it is not clear which of the two had received the minimum 270 Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election to gain office. Trump repeatedly has questioned the security of mail-in ballots, which could take a while to tabulate given the high number of voters likely to opt for using them this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:43 IST
Pelosi rallies U.S. House Democrats on possible presidential election decision
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-century election scenario requiring Congress to decide the outcome of the presidential race, if neither Democrat Joe Biden nor President Donald Trump wins outright. In a campaign letter to colleagues, Pelosi told her fellow House Democrats that recent comments by Trump demonstrate that he could ask the House to decide the race if it is not clear which of the two had received the minimum 270 Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election to gain office.

Trump repeatedly has questioned the security of mail-in ballots, which could take a while to tabulate given the high number of voters likely to opt for using them this year. Democrats fear that the president could attempt to have the count of those votes cut short in an attempt to have the election outcome determined by the House.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the House would vote by state delegation to settle such a contest, with each state casting a single vote. While Democrats control the chamber by 232 seats to 198, Republicans control a majority of 26 state delegations, vs. 22 for Democrats. Pennsylvania's delegation is tied, while Michigan has a 7-6 split between Democrats and Republicans and an additional seat held by a Libertarian. The House has not determined the outcome of a presidential election since 1876.

Pelosi called on Democrats for "an all out effort" to capture additional Republican-held House seats, which they might need if a decision on the presidential election spills over into next year. She also urged Democrats to marshal resources to support the House Majority PAC, a political action committee committed to promoting Democratic candidates for the House. "Because we cannot leave anything to chance, House Majority PAC is doing everything it can to win more delegations for Democrats," Pelosi wrote.

House Republicans and their aides were not immediately available for comment. Like Democrats, they too have political operations aimed at expanding their numbers in the House.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 5 lakh J&K residents stranded elsewhere brought back so far

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back more than 5 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, official data showedAs many as 5,13,157 residents of Jammu ...

Lenders give clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance as GT audit finds no fraud

A group of lenders, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard, has given clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd RCFL, the NBFC arm of Reliance Capital, after an independent forensic audit report from Gr...

Chandigarh records 171 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 153 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 171 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 11,678, according to a medical bulletin issued here. The number of active cases in the city stands at ...

India, Denmark elevate ties to 'green strategic partnership'

India and Denmark on Monday decided to elevate their ties to a green strategic partnership that aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and scien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020