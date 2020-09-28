Left Menu
Bharat Vikas Parishad contributes Rs 2.11 cr to PM Cares Fund: Govt

Bharat Vikas Parishad contributes Rs 2.11 cr to PM Cares Fund: Govt

A non-profit making social organisation, Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), has contributed Rs 2.11 crore to the PM CARES Fund through Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday.

A non-profit making social organisation, Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), has contributed Rs 2.11 crore to the PM CARES Fund through Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday. Acknowledging the contribution, Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a very high degree of faith, trust and credibility among the people and that is why whenever he gives a call for any cause, it spontaneously transforms into a mass movement.

"We saw this when he gave a call for Swachh Bharat Mission and building of toilets, for surrendering gas subsidy or observing early lockdown and other guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic," he said. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, lauded the prime minister's "vision and foresight which inspired the setting up of an exclusive fund under the name 'PM CARES Fund'".

"Within a short span of time, the response has been so overwhelming that on the one hand, philanthropists and big business houses come forward to make contributions, and on the other hand small children have contributed whatever savings they had from their pocket money," he was quoted as saying in the statement. The Union minister lauded Bharat Vikas Parishad as a social organisation, which has served with commitment and dedication over the last nearly six decades. Whenever there was a crisis, whether it was flood or drought, a war situation or natural calamity, Bharat Vikas Parishad has been in the forefront to serve the society, he added.

Singh appreciated the countrywide programme undertaken by Bharat Vikas Parishad during the coronavirus pandemic to provide free ration, sanitisers, masks and medicines to the needy. He said the contribution made by them to the PM CARES Fund will also help those in dire need of support and assistance at this difficult time.

The Bharat Vikas Parishad was represented by its National President Gajender Singh Sandhu, National Vice President Mahesh Babu Gupta, General Secretary (Org) Suresh Jain, National General Secretary Shyam Sharma, National Treasurer Sampat Khurdia and National Coordinator Ajay Dutta, among others..

