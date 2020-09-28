Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM's sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan is 'shameful political nautanki': Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday termed the sit-in protest by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as "shameful political nautanki" and alleged that "Singh's claim of farmers' struggle in Punjab turning violent" is a "ploy to weaken the peaceful movement."

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:51 IST
Punjab CM's sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan is 'shameful political nautanki': Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing workers in Chandigarh on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday termed the sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as "shameful political nautanki" and alleged that "Singh's claim of farmers' struggle in Punjab turning violent" is a "ploy to weaken the peaceful movement." "Pb CM's dharna at Khatkar Kalaan, known for Shaheed Bhagat Singh memorial, is shameful political nautanki. Utter disrespect! These were the very people Shaheed-e-Azam opposed when he was alive. Do Amarinder and company share any part of his ideology? They are only exploiting sentiments," Badal said in a tweet attaching a picture of his address to workers.

"Pb CM's claim of farmers' struggle in Punjab turning violent is a ploy to weaken the peaceful movement. I urge Punjab unit of #BJP, all political parties & organisations to join hands & save our farmers. Agri economy needs a boost & SAD will follow any effort in this direction," he added. Badal demanded that Captain Amarinder Singh should "immediately issue an Ordinance to declare Punjab a Mandi (PMY) to prevent application of new anti-farmer Agri Acts. He must also repeal the APMC Act which he implemented in the state in 2017. The CM must deem it his constitutional obligation to Punjab."

SAD has quit the BJP-led NDA over the farm bills. With this, all three bills have now become acts- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

Mumbai Indians man for all seasons Kieron Pollards scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Sainis spectacular Super Over saw Rpyal Challengers Bangalore win an...

NDMC employees postpone dharna for two months: Mayor

Employees of the BJP-led North Corporation have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Monday. He said that in the next two months, efforts would be made f...

Soccer-Paraguayan club president gets lifetime ban for match manipulation

The president of Paraguayan club Olimpia, one of the most successful in South America, has been banned for life from football after being found guilty of match manipulation, global soccer body FIFA said on Monday.In an announcement which st...

Saudi Arabia: G-20 gathering of world leaders to be virtual

Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year, said on Monday that the upcoming November gathering of world leaders will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom had originally planned to host...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020