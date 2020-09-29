Following is a summary of current world news briefs. 'Or gas them': Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germany's hard right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a party spokesman, was filmed in a Berlin cafe talking to someone he believed to be a sympathiser about the challenges the AfD faced. Brazil prosecutors bring graft charges against Bolsonaro's son: report

Brazilian state prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro on Monday brought charges against the president's son, Flavio Bolsonaro, for alleged embezzlement, laundering and running a criminal organization, domestic newspaper O Globo reported. The indictments ratchet up pressure in a long-running probe into the son of right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro. The younger Bolsonaro, 39, is a federal senator who has been under investigation for accusations that he orchestrated a corruption scheme in which employees would kick back part of their salary to him while he was serving in the Rio de Janeiro state legislature. EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit deal was still some way off and differences persisted on Monday over putting in place their earlier divorce deal as they began a decisive week of talks in Brussels. Britain left the EU last January and is locked in negotiations on a new trade deal from 2021, as well as on implementing the divorce, as set out in the Withdrawal Agreement, especially on the sensitive Irish border. Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump "a continuing danger" to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she was indicted. H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., a magistrate judge in Buffalo, New York, said that Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, a resident of Canada's Quebec province, was a flight risk and had showed an inclination to harm Trump and others if released. U.S., Belgium strike 'preclearance' deal for U.S.-bound air passengers in Brussels

The United States and Belgium said on Monday they had reached an agreement that will allow U.S.-bound passengers from Brussels to undergo U.S. customs and immigration checks before departing Europe. The "preclearance" agreement will allow passengers to then proceed directly to connecting flights or to exit the airport after they land in the United States. Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had taken down a terrorist cell this month that had received training from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives. The spokesman for the presidency of state security said in a statement on state media that three of those arrested had been trained in Iran while the rest were "linked to the cell in various roles". Mexican women demanding legalization of abortion clash with police

Women charged police lines and threw Molotov cocktails at officers in Mexico City on Monday during protests demanding the legalization of abortion in the majority Roman Catholic country. The protesters, clad in the green bandanas that have become the symbol of the pro-choice movement in Latin America, gathered in Mexico's capital to mark International Safe Abortion Day, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 28. Merkel visited Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a personal visit to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in a Berlin hospital for poisoning, in what Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called a "murderous attack". Scholz's comment and the news of Merkel's visit are likely to annoy Moscow, which rejects the finding of German, French and Swedish experts that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in Russia last month. Russia has repeatedly criticised Germany over what it says is a failure to share information on the case. Fiercest clashes since 1990s rage in Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian enclave

Fighting escalated sharply on Monday between Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and at least 55 people were killed in a second day of heavy clashes. The two sides pounded each other with rockets and artillery in the fiercest round of the decades-old conflict in more than a quarter of a century. Threat to evacuate U.S. diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

Washington has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy, two Iraqi officials and two Western diplomats said, a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone. Any move by the United States to reduce its diplomatic presence in a country where it has up to 5,000 troops would be widely seen in the region as an escalation of its confrontation with Iran, which Washington blames for missile and bomb attacks.