Development News Edition

You are accountable for safety of women in UP: Priyanka to Adityanath

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the state. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:40 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the state. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behavior in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state.

"Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi said. The killers of this girl should be punished severely, she demanded.

"@myogiadityanath you are accountable for the safety of women in UP," the Congress leader tweeted. The girl had been shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate the victim to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it..

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

