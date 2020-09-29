Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tharoor continues as chairman of parliamentary panel on IT, Anand Sharma of Home; Harsimrat Badal member of External Affairs committee

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will continue to head parliamentary panel on IT and Anand Sharma on Home while SAD leader and former union minister Harsirmrat Kaur Badal has been made a member of the panel on External Affairs in the new committees that have constituted by the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:24 IST
Tharoor continues as chairman of parliamentary panel on IT, Anand Sharma of Home; Harsimrat Badal member of External Affairs committee
Parliament (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will continue to head parliamentary panel on IT and Anand Sharma on Home while SAD leader and former union minister Harsirmrat Kaur Badal has been made a member of the panel on External Affairs in the new committees that have constituted by the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to be a member of Standing Committee on Defence while Jairam Ramesh will head the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests and Climate Change.

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been made a member of the Standing Committee on Finance whose members also include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Manish Tewari. The panel is headed by Jayant Sinha. Tharoor has had differences with the BJP members over a move to summon a meeting of the panel concerning some allegations levelled against Facebook. A BJP member had also written to Speaker seeking his removal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu have constituted 24 department-related Standing Committees with effect from September 13. Each committee has 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 members from Rajya Sabha. The committee on external affairs is headed by PP Chaudhary and its members include P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Jaya Bachan, Meenakshi Lekhi and Poonam Mahajan.

BJP's Jual Oram heads the committee on Defence, BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab on Labour, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav on Health and Family Welfare, TMC''s Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and YSRC party's V Vijaysai Reddy on Commerce. BJP's PC Gaddigoudar will head the panel on Agriculture.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a member of the committee on Home. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Active COVID-19 case tally rises marginally after fall for 3 successive days

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi marginally rose to 27,524 on Tuesday after falling for three days in a trot, from September 26-28, according to official data. In September, both the number of fresh and active cases have risen s...

Cancelling Germany flights till Oct 20 due to India's rejection of flight schedule: Lufthansa

Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all planned flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an unexpected rejection of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities. The German carrier said it...

Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks. RR skipper Steve Smi...

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020