Focus on "crime-free city" not "film city": Deshmukh to UP CM

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday expressed pain over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim and demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensure the culprits are punished soon. Deshmukh also took a dig at Adityanath on Twitter, saying it would be better if the BJP chief minister focused on making crime-free city than film city in the northern state so that women feel safe.

The 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning. The four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir said.

"Pained by tragic demise of the Hathras gang-rape victim. @myogiadityanath Ji, hope the culprits will be put behind bars soon. "It would be better if you focus on making Crime free city instead of Film city so that our sisters can be safe, the NCP minister tweeted.

Adityanath had on September 22 unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh and rolled out an open offer to the movie fraternity to come to the state..