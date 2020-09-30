Left Menu
By-poll in 2 Manipur assembly constituencies on Nov 7

A total of 63,611 voters will excercise their franchise in the by-poll in Lilong and Wangjing Tentha seats. Both are located in Manipur's Thoubal district, the Joint Chief Election Officer said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

By-poll in Lilong and Wangjing Tentha assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held on November 7, Joint Chief Election Officer N Ramananda said on Tuesday. The formal notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 10 and the last date for filing nomination is October 20. Scrutiny of the nomination paper will be held on October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23, he said.

Counting of votes in the two seats will take place on November 10. Due to the pending court cases announcement for other vacant assembly seats cannot be made, Ramananda said.

There are total 13 vacant assembly seats in Manipur assembly but the EC has announced the poll schedule for two assembly constituencies for which there is no pending court case. A total of 63,611 voters will excercise their franchise in the by-poll in Lilong and Wangjing Tentha seats.

Both are located in Manipur's Thoubal district, the Joint Chief Election Officer said. Two persons can accompany the candidate while filling nomination paper and not more than five persons will be allowed for door to door campaign.

Five vehicles will be allowed for the road show but can use more with a gap of 30 minutes, the Jt CEO said. Unlike earlier elections, postal ballots option will be given to those more than 80 or with disabilities and COVID-19 positive patients, he added.

