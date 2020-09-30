Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match. With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Unraveling of Trump policies a distant hope for separated immigrant families

A Venezuelan father waiting in Mexico to plead his U.S. asylum case who has yet to meet his newborn daughter. An Iraqi refugee stuck in Jordan despite his past helping U.S. soldiers. A mother sent back to Honduras after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border from her two young children. A Malian package courier deported after three decades in the United States. And an Iranian couple kept apart for years under a U.S. travel ban. They have all experienced first-hand the effects of Republican President Donald Trump's signature domestic policy goal in his nearly four years in office - the overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. A multitude of new bureaucratic hurdles to entering or staying in the United States have upended the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Supreme Court nominee Barrett meets senators in race to confirmation

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump's third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court begins in earnest on Tuesday as the jurist meets with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol, starting with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Barrett will meet McConnell in the morning in what will be a day packed with informal visits, part of a long-standing tradition leading into multi-day confirmation hearings set to begin on Oct. 12. U.S. House intelligence panel subpoenas top Homeland official over whistleblower complaint

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to compel a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official to testify about accusations that it had meddled in intelligence reports for political purposes. The accusation stems from a whistleblower complaint made by former DHS intelligence chief Brian Murphy, who has alleged that top DHS officials and a White House official sought to skew official intelligence reports. Pelosi 'hopeful' as she and Mnuchin speak on coronavirus aid, plan further talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for about 50 minutes and making plans for further talks on Wednesday. "I'm hopeful," Pelosi told reporters who asked whether agreement on additional coronavirus relief could be reached this week. Her discussion with Mnuchin on Tuesday was their third conversation in as many days. Trump public lands agenda threatened by new court ruling - lawyers

A federal court ruling that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had an illegitimate director for more than a year has cast doubt over a slew of the agency's recently completed efforts to boost oil and gas development on federal lands, according to lawyers and environmental groups. The development is the latest in a string of legal headaches for President Donald Trump’s government as it seeks to roll back regulation on industry. Kentucky AG to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recording: Washington Post

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will release the recording from the grand jury proceedings connected to the Breonna Taylor investigation on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported. The development comes after an unidentified juror filed a court motion asking to make the details public, the report https://wapo.st/344XU96 added. Republicans stay loyal to Trump despite concerns about his taxes: Reuters poll

A sizable minority of Republicans say U.S. President Donald Trump has not paid his fair share of taxes and worry that his family business has influenced his decisions in office, yet most are still voting to give him a second term, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Tuesday. The national online poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed a New York Times investigation that found Trump, a self-described billionaire, is deeply in debt and has regularly paid little to nothing in federal income taxes over much of the past two decades. U.S. intelligence reports warn of extremist threat around election

U.S. security officials are warning that violent domestic extremists pose a threat to the presidential election next month, amid what one official called a "witch's brew" of rising political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns. FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memos say threats by domestic extremists to election-related targets will likely increase in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. Factbox: Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight amid pandemic, Supreme Court fight

Healthcare, always a top concern for U.S. voters, has taken on even greater importance amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and cost millions more their jobs. The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, meanwhile, has raised the stakes of the upcoming legal battle over Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, when the high court hears the Trump administration's effort to repeal the law days after the Nov. 3 election.