Victory of truth: VHP on Babri demolition case verdict
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday termed the Babri masjid demolition case verdict, in which all accused were acquitted by a special court, as the "victory of truth". Welcoming the verdict, VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje told PTI that the demolition of the mosque on December 6, 1992 was not "pre-planned". "We welcome the court judgement.PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:28 IST
"We welcome the court judgement. It is the victory of truth," Kokje said. "The court took nearly 28 years to give its judgement, but it was clear from the day one that it (demolition) was not a pre-planned incident. 'Karsevaks' were not called to Ayodhya for demolishing the mosque. Its razing was a sudden incident," he said.
Recalling the charged-up atmosphere of 1990s, Kokje said the Hindu community was highly enraged over the attitude of the Congress. He said allegations levelled against the VHP were ridiculous.
"Demonstrations organised by the VHP for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya were held respecting the Constitution and law," Kokje added. The special CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.
