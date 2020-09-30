Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri mosque demolition verdict boost to BJP as party hails acquittal of all accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:34 IST
Babri mosque demolition verdict boost to BJP as party hails acquittal of all accused

The acquittal of senior BJP leaders and Hindutva activists in the Babri mosque demolition case on Wednesday has come as a big boost to the saffron party, whose leaders have always insisted that the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya was a spontaneous act and not part of any conspiracy. With the party set to intensify its campaign for the Bihar assembly polls besides by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats, the court verdict has again brought the emotive issue, which has animated political discourse for long, to the centre stage and given the BJP a handy plank.

The special CBI court's order effectively absolves the BJP of any responsibility from the most controversial aspect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and what the Supreme Court had described as an "egregious violation of the rule of law" in its last year verdict that handed over the disputed site in Ayodhya to pro-temple parties in that dispute. All the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh besides Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar, were acquitted by the court in Lucknow almost 28 years after the FIR was filed following the mosque's demolition on December 6, 1992 by 'kar sevaks'.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused, which also included Sadhvi Ritambhara, Champat Rai and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who were all part of the movement. The verdict will ensure that the BJP while owning up the movement's success in ensuring the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, can legitimately disassociate itself with the demolition.

It has also snatched a potent weapon from opposition parties, most of whom have targeted the BJP for the mosque's fall while either refraining from criticising or even welcoming the temple's construction. It was the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Advani's ' Rath Yatra' in 1990 to mobile the masses in favour of building a temple at the disputed site, where believers hold that Lord Ram was born, that brought the issue to the center stage of national politics and helped the BJP emerge as an alternative to the Congress.

As part of the movement, Hindutva organisations had brought a large number of 'kar sevaks' at the site when the mosque was taken down by the mob. Reacting to the verdict, Advani said it has vindicated the BJP's and his stand.

"It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court's order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram," he said. A BJP leader said the judgment has ensured that the Ram Janmabhoomi movement leaves behind a "proud legacy" for the party without having any dimension to it about which it might have felt defensive.

Though the CBI has the option to appeal in a higher court against the verdict, it remains far from clear if the central agency will do so. Top BJP leaders hailed the special CBI court order acquitting all the accused and described it as a victory of truth and justice.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt cuts natural gas price to $1.79/mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from $2.39 currently: Official order.

Govt cuts natural gas price to 1.79mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from 2.39 currently Official order....

Nusrat Jahan seeks additional security in London after getting death threat in the social media

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought additional security protection after getting death threats on social media for posting a video in which she featured as...

UK government reaches compromise with rebels on COVID-19 regulations - BBC

The British government has reached a compromise with members of the ruling party over a disagreement on how much say parliament has on the imposition of regulations to restrict the spread of COVID-19, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg s...

MP cabinet nod for constitutional tag to backward class panel

On the day bypolls to 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were announced, the state cabinet approved granting of constitutional status to the State Backward Class Commission, as earlier promised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020