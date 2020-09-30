CBI's verdict in Babri demolition case amounts to 'travesty of justice': CPI-M

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday said that the verdict of the Special CBI Court at Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case amounts to a "travesty of justice". "The acquittals amount to a travesty of justice. It took 28 long years for this verdict but not justice to be delivered. All the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be innocent of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the mosque," the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment on November 8, last year had called the demolition an egregious violation of the law. Now, the Lucknow court has found the main perpetrators of this crime not guilty," it said. This verdict will "blemish" the image of India as a secular democratic country governed by the Constitution, it said.

"The CBI must immediately appeal against this judgment," the Left Party added. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court, while six others, including senior BJP leader Advani, took part through videoconferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case, out of which 17 have passed away. The rest 32 had been asked to be physically present in the court. (ANI)