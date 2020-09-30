U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky "cannot be right" -UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tariffs placed on Scottish malt whisky by the United States "cannot be right" and should be removed.

"We will continue to take a very robust line. It cannot be right that American consumers should continue to pay over the odds for Scotch (whisky)," Johnson told parliament.

"It cannot be right that this discrimination should continue and we will fight it every step of the way," he said, adding he had already raised the matter several times with President Donald Trump.