Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

While TMC refused to give any reaction to the verdict by either supporting it or opposing it, major parties of the state - the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress criticised it for its stand. The CBI court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:10 IST
Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that "those who are not happy with the judgement can move higher courts". While TMC refused to give any reaction to the verdict by either supporting it or opposing it, major parties of the state - the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress criticised it for its stand.

The CBI court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy. "It is a court judgement, so we cannot just say we oppose or support it. The verdict has come after 28 years, few people are unhappy with it. We have come to know from the media that some outfits have expressed their displeasure," senior TMC leader and party spokesman Sougata Roy said.

"Those who are not happy with the judgement (of the CBI court) have the option to move higher courts," he said. TMC had maintained silence after the historic verdict by the Supreme Court in November 2019 which had backed the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

TMC's guarded response to the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case drew sharp reactions from the BJP and Congress. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, known to be a TMC baiter, dared Mamata Banerjee's party to take a stand on the issue.

"Whenever there is an issue concerning national security, the TMC leadership either goes silent or takes a stand which is completely against the interests of the nation and society. This time too the same thing has happened," he said. "I ask them (TMC) to come out clean on whether they support it (the judgement) or are opposed to it. I am sure they won't be able to answer my question," Ghosh said.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan advised TMC to "stop beating around the bush" and "make clear its stand" like the other mainstream political parties. CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim too hit out at the TMC.

"The judgement reinforces the current trend that those who are in power can get away with anything," he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges Vatican to condemn human rights abuses in China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Vatican on Wednesday to join the United States in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China, saying the Catholic Church should be at the forefront in the fight to insist on basic human r...

Govt launches initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students

An initiative was launched on Wednesday by the government to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students in higher education campuses. The programme named Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission ASIIM was launched by t...

Govt permits more activities in October; issues new guidelines

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from...

RBI excludes 6 PSBs from Second Schedule of RBI Act

The RBI has excluded six public sector banks, including OBC and Allahabad Bank, from the Second Schedule of the RBI Act following their merger with other banks. The six banks are Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce OBC, United Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020