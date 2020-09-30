Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of Shrikrishna Birla.PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:29 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.
Speaker Om Birla and his elder brother Rajesh Birla performed the last rites at the Kishorepura crematorium. A few political leaders attended the cremation which was held following COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing.
President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the demise of Shrikrishna Birla, who had played a significant role in the cooperative sector in Kota. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of Shrikrishna Birla. "My heartfelt condolences at passing away of Shri Krishna Birlaji, father of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlaji. May God give strength to the family members to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore and several MLAs also condoled the demise of Shrikrishna Birla..
