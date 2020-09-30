Left Menu
Raj govt to move SC against HC order for six municipal bodies poll in Oct

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said there has been a steep spread of the coronavirus infection in the cities where the elections are to be held. Accordingly, the state government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order.

The Gehlot government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging a Rajasthan High Court order to it to hold elections in the state's six newly created municipal corporations by October 31. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said there has been a steep spread of the coronavirus infection in the cities where the elections are to be held.

Accordingly, the state government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order. “The state government has decided to challenge the Rajasthan High Court's order in the Supreme Court because the cities where the elections will take place have a high infection rate and it is the government's priority to save lives,” he told reporters here on Wednesday. Dotasra said the BJP too is worried over the coronavirus spread. However, if there is no relief from the Supreme Court, the government is prepared to conduct the elections, he added. “The government's preparations for conducting elections are there. If the government does not get relief from the Supreme Court, the elections will take place,” he said. The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday dismissed the state government's application to extend the deadline for holding elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta dismissed the government's plea to defer the election from October 31 to March 31 next year for six municipal corporations in the three cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota and directed the government to conduct the elections by October 31.

The bench dismissed the petition holding that when panchayat elections could be held smoothly, there should be no reason for not holding the municipal corporation elections. The elections had been postponed earlier on grounds of the COVID-19 spread.

The elections in three municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota cities were due in November 2019 but the government bifurcated them into six corporations and the elections were postponed for delimitation of wards and later deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The government had moved the high court for the postponement of the elections to the six municipal corporations from October 2020 to March 2021.

