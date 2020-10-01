PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday
He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017 "Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. I pray for his good health and long life," Modi said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday on Thursday and praised him for his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters, saying they are great assets for our nation
Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017
"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," Modi said in a tweet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Narendra Modi
- Kanpur
- Uttar Pradesh
- Paraunkh village
- India
ALSO READ
BJP announces 'Know Namo' quiz on Narendra Modi's birthday, winners to get books signed by PM
HarperCollins India presents Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER, translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya
HarperCollins India presents Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER, translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya
Prez Kovind greets PM Narendra Modi on his birthday
Bollywood celebrities wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday