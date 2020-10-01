Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia risks investment troubles as political drama drags on

A week after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim laid claim to the premiership citing enough parliamentary support to form a new government, the political situation is fluid and the power to decide what happens next rests with a king who is currently hospitalised. Fitch Solutions said the upheaval since March was risky for Malaysia's long-term growth at a time when its neighbours compete for investments from firms diversifying manufacturing away from China.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:07 IST
Malaysia risks investment troubles as political drama drags on

With its leadership tossed into uncertainty again, Malaysia risks delays and loss of new investments, analysts and business groups say, as anxiety bubbles among foreign investors worried about policy disruption and reforms stalling. A week after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim laid claim to the premiership citing enough parliamentary support to form a new government, the political situation is fluid and the power to decide what happens next rests with a king who is currently hospitalised.

Fitch Solutions said the upheaval since March was risky for Malaysia's long-term growth at a time when its neighbours compete for investments from firms diversifying manufacturing away from China. "Malaysia could find it difficult to pitch its attractiveness to investors given the existence of lower-cost centres such as Vietnam and Indonesia on the one hand, and more stable politics in countries such as Singapore," its Senior Asia Country Risk Analyst Darren Tay told Reuters.

The power struggles that have ensued since the end of decades of unbroken rule by one party in 2018 could sap confidence among multinationals beset by coronavirus-related problems, analysts and business groups said. "Political instability ranks high on corporations' considerations because it would have a ripple effect on policies," said the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce CEO Siobhan Das said.

Muhyiddin Yassin unexpectedly emerged as prime minister in March after forging an alliance with opposition parties to gain a parliamentary majority. He was accused of stealing power by shifting alliances instead of earning an electoral mandate and has rejected Anwar's claim of legislative backing.

Japanese firms long present in Malaysia are watching closely, and decision makers back home are worried it could complicate future plans, said Daiji Kojima, president of the Japanese Chamber of Trade and Industry. Bank Islam economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said equities investors were anxious about the possibility of a new election, while Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said a change in government could pose problems for new investments.

"Malaysia may struggle to attract foreign inflows when the country's governance is in such a state of constant flux," he said. A smooth power transition, however, could see Malaysia's appeal restored in about six months, Halley said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Millions of Chinese hit roads to celebrate National Day holidays shedding COVID-19 fears

Millions of travel-starved Chinese hit the roads as the country on Thursday shut down for eight-day official holidays to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China PRC and the Mid-Autumn Festival which o...

Life Mission:Kerala HC allows CBI to continue with probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless, for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulations Act. The court ...

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets shareholders' nod to hike authorised share capital to Rs 400 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said its shareholders have approved raising the authorized share capital of the bank to Rs 400 crore from Rs 300 crore earlier. The shareholders of the bank approved a resolution to this effect at the 93rd Annual ...

Danish teen Clara Tauson loses in 2nd round

Danish teen Clara Tausons surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020