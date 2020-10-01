Left Menu
Punjab, Kerala CMs condemn manhandling, arrest of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" and arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Hathras, Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of gangrape victim along with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)/Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" and arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Hathras, Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of gangrape victim along with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders. "Strongly condemn manhandling and arrest of @RahulGandhi by UP police on way to Hathras to meet family of victim of #HathrasHorror along with @priyankagandhi. Is it a crime now to even share grief of an Indian? The voice of outraged nation can't be suppressed with high-handedness," Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said that "cowardly UP government " has arrested Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "The cowardly UP Govt has arrested Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt @PriyankaGandhi for seeking justice & trying to meet the bereaved Hathras victim's family. I appeal to all PCCs and @INCIndia workers to protest today against the arrest of Rahul ji, Priyanka ji & other party leaders," he tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the "Reckless behaviour" of Uttar Pradesh police towards Rahul Gandhi is "extremely condemnable." "Reckless behaviour of UP Police towards @INCIndialeader Shri @RahulGandhi is extremely condemnable. It is reprehensible for those who are supposed to uphold the law to trample upon the democratic values in such a manner," he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by UP police at Yamuna Expressway in Noida when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while receiving treatment in Safdarjung hospital in the national capital on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj's wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister!"

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Prevented us from going to Hathras. When we all went out on foot with Rahul ji, we were stopped repeatedly, used lathi in barbaric manner. Many workers are injured. But our intention is sure. The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish this lathi, this police would have stood in defense of Hathras's Dalit daughter." According to police, the Wayanad MP was arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were detained by the police. All these party leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, were being taken to Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)

