Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning

German officials have said labs found traces of a chemical agent from the Novichok family in the Russian politician's system. Navalny, a corruption investigator who is Putin's fiercest critic, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:19 IST
Russia's Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia, said in comments published Thursday that only Russian President Vladimir Putin could have been behind the attack against him with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny's supporters have frequently maintained that the poisoning could have only been ordered at the top level, although the Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed the allegation. German officials have said labs found traces of a chemical agent from the Novichok family in the Russian politician's system.

Navalny, a corruption investigator who is Putin's fiercest critic, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. He spent 32 days in the hospital, 24 of them in intensive care, before doctors deemed his condition sufficiently improved for him to be discharged. He has posted frequent comments online as his recovery has progressed, but in his first interview since the attack, he told Germany's Der Spiegel, "I assert Putin was behind the crime," according to an English-language copy of his comments the magazine published online.

"I have no other explanation for what happened," Navalny, 44, said. He asserted that his poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent only could have been ordered by the heads of Russia's military, domestic, or foreign intelligence agencies, officials who "cannot make a decision like that without being instructed by Putin. They report to him." The Kremlin on Thursday said that "such accusations against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable." "Some of these statements in the mentioned publication we consider offensive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov charged that there was information that "specialists" from the CIA were working with Navalny "these days" and giving him instructions. "There is information that these instructors are working with him these days," Peskov said. "Instructions the patient is receiving are obvious. We have seen such lines of behaviour more than once." In response to Peskov's comments, Navalny on Thursday announced that he would sue the Kremlin spokesman and demanded that the alleged evidence of him working with the CIA be made public.

"If the authorities, on behalf of which Peskov speaks, have evidence of the nonsense he is talking about, then it's a matter of Russia's state security, and I demand that this evidence be published," Navalny said in his blog. Before he was transferred to Berlin for treatment, Navalny spent two days in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where Russian doctors said they found no trace of any poisoning.

German chemical weapons experts determined that he was poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok, the class of nerve agent that Britain said was used in a 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England. Labs in France and Sweden corroborated the German findings. Navalny told Der Spiegel that when he first fell ill on the plane he was taking from Siberia to Moscow, he was sure he was dying as he collapsed to the floor.

"Then I hear voices growing ever quieter, and a woman calling: 'Don't leave us! Don't leave us!' Then it's over. I know I'm dead," he said in the interview. "Only later would it turn out that I was wrong." German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the poisoning an attempted murder and she and other world leaders have demanded that Russia fully investigate the case. Merkel had personally offered Germany's assistance in treating Navalny, and the politician said even though he had no real previous contacts with the country, "Germany has become a special country for me." He said he had rented an apartment in Berlin to use as he recovers.

Merkel visited him in the hospital before he was released, which Navalny said was "totally unexpected," but a pleasant surprise. "We didn't discuss anything secret or sensational. The visit was a gesture," he said. "I was impressed by how precisely she knows Russia and my case," adding: "She knows some of the details better than I do." "And when you talk to her, you understand why she has been at the top in Germany for so long," Navalny said of Merkel. "I thanked her for her efforts and she said: 'I only did my duty.'" Russia has bristled at demands for an investigation, saying that Germany needs to share medical data in the case or compare notes with Russian doctors. Germany has noted that Russian doctors have their own samples from Navalny since he was in their care for 48 hours.

The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has collected independent samples from Navalny for testing, but results haven't yet been announced. Navalny scoffed at the Russian demands for tests and blood samples, saying there should "still be plenty of my blood in Omsk." "They're naturally not interested in dealing with the matter as such. All they care about is painting the German government in the worst possible light," he told Spiegel. "The next thing they'll do surely is accuse Angela Merkel of having personally poisoned me with Novichok.

The magazine described Navalny as joking and alert in the interview, but said his hands shook so much it was difficult for him to drink from a bottle of water. He also reiterated what his team has previously said — that he planned to return to Russia when he was able to do so..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

'Internal stability necessary for peace in Afghanistan but ending malign external influence is equally important'

Days ahead of the intra-Afghan talks, a tweet by veteran US diplomat Alice G Wells on the long-standing Durand border dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan has sparked a flurry of reactions from people in Afghanistan. Afghan politicians ...

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Jon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in 2020, his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, race relations, and police violence - but he says hes asking questions, not taking sides.I say its topical instead of polit...

22-yr-old man dies of suicide in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Rohini area here, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Aman, a resident of Sector-11, they added. Information was received at the Shahbad Dairy police stati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020