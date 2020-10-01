Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian diaspora groups in UK rally against new ‘fringe’ group on Kashmir

We have received significant support and solidarity from many members of Parliament, who clearly support the policy work and ethos of Conservative Friends of India,” CFI said in a statement. The view was echoed by Tory parliamentarian Bob Blackman, who has issued his own letter to the party chair urging that it not be officially recognised in any way..

PTI | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:43 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK rally against new ‘fringe’ group on Kashmir

Indian diaspora organisations are rallying against a new "fringe" Conservative Party group on Kashmir and have issued letters to the ruling party headquarters, copies of which have also been sent to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel. The protest follows the revival of a so-called “Conservative Friends of Kashmir” group, announced on social media last week by seven Conservative parliamentarians representing constituencies with a significant Pakistani diaspora population in the UK.

While the Conservative Party has said it does not recognise the group as an official organisation, around 83 diaspora groups came together to issue a collective letter to register their protest. “This newly formed group within the Conservative Party seems to have been set up by the members of Parliament who represent constituencies with a high concentration of Pakistani Muslim voters,” reads the letter signed by groups such as the Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK, Global Organisation of People of Indian Origins (GOPIO) London, UK Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK and ABHI UK.

The group and its objectives "seem nefarious and is seen as directly meddling in the affairs of the Indian sovereign territory,” it notes, calling on the party co-chairs Benjamin Elliot and Amanda Milling to “immediately disband” the organisation. The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), a signatory of the letter, also issued its own letter to the Tory headquarters calling for “prompt action” against the group.

Conservative Friends of India (CFI), the official Indian diaspora group of the ruling party, says it is "very disappointed" at the development and has also raised its concerns with the party headquarters. “This group is not an official or affiliated Conservative Party group. We remain in conversation with the party chairman and will keep our members updated. We have received significant support and solidarity from many members of Parliament, who clearly support the policy work and ethos of Conservative Friends of India,” CFI said in a statement.

The view was echoed by Tory parliamentarian Bob Blackman, who has issued his own letter to the party chair urging that it not be officially recognised in any way..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

3 ATM burglars held in Ghaziabad after gunfight

Ghaziabad police arrested three burglars after a gunfight early Thursday and seized equipment used by them to cut open ATMs, officials said. Two of the burglars - Kamruiddin and Shahroon - were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire ar...

HC asks twin-city Police Commissioner to tender fresh apology

Expressing displeasure over the tenor of the language used by Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner in interpreting an order of the Orissa High Court on the size of the clay idols for the ensuing Durga puja, a Division Bench headed by Chi...

Soccer-UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

Spectators are to be allowed at European club and national team competition matches, at up to 30 of stadium capacity, where local authorities allow, UEFA said on Thursday.The European soccer body said the decision followed what it described...

Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed

Facebook on Thursday said it will start testing a new feature to allow users discover conversations in public groups on their news feed. The social media giant is also introducing new tools to help group administrators moderate posts in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020