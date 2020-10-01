Left Menu
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday announced his new team of office bearers and appointed Kuljeet Chahal, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Harsh Malhotra general secretaries. Malhotra is a former mayor of East Delhi, while Singh is currently in-charge of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha. "Majority of the new office bearers are relatively young and no one is above 55," said outgoing Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel, who has been promoted to vice-president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:02 IST
Delhi BJP chief announces new team; Kuljeet Chahal, Dinesh Singh appointed gen secretaries

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday announced his new team of office bearers and appointed Kuljeet Chahal, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Harsh Malhotra general secretaries. Releasing the list of the new office bearers, Gupta said the appointments come into effect immediately.

Chahal retained the post of general secretary. All three general secretaries are from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency represented by Gautam Gambhir. Malhotra is a former mayor of East Delhi, while Singh is currently in-charge of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha.

"Majority of the new office bearers are relatively young and no one is above 55," said outgoing Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel, who has been promoted to vice-president. Naveen Kumar is the unit's new media cell head.

Yasir Gilani has been appointed as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP. Besides him, the other Muslim name on the list is Haroon, who is the new president of the Alpsankhyak Morcha, a frontal organisation of the party. Against the backdrop of a massive defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year, the BJP replaced state president Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Gupta around four months back. The process of organisational restructuring was undertaken with the central leadership sending Arun Singh and Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for selecting the new office bearers of Delhi BJP.

The eight new vice-presidents of the party include Rajiv Babbar, Virendra Sachdeva, Rekha Gupta, Ashok Goel and Sunil Yadav. Babbar has also retained his post in the new state organisation.

"More than 50 per cent of the total 45 office bearers whose names have been announced today held different posts in the previous state organisation," said a senior Delhi BJP leader. The new team has also accommodated some experienced leaders of municipal corporation background in view of the civic body polls in 2022, he said.

Among the eight secretaries, Neema Bhagat and Sunita Kangra are former mayors. The newly appointed presidents of various frontal organisations of the party are Yogita Singh (Mahila Morcha), Vasu Rukkhad (Yuva Morcha), Bhupendra Gothwal (SC Morcha), Santosh Pal (OBC Morcha), Vinod Sehrawat (Kisan Morcha) and Kaushal Mishra (Purvanchal Morcha).

Laxminagar MLA Abhay Verma will be chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP, Gupta said..

