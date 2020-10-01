TMC MLA Gurupada Mete dies after testing COVID-19 positive

(Eds: Adds details) Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI)) Trinamool Congress MLA Gurupada Mete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died in a private hospital on Thursday evening, officials said. The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency in Bankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrah district after he was infected with the virus in September.

He was also suffering from complications of heart and kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Mete who won the reserved seat for the first time in 2011.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed ones," Banerjee tweeted.

Mete became the third MLA of West Bengal to die after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, TMC MLAs Tamonash Ghosh and Samaresh Das succumbed to the disease in June and August respectively.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Shyamal Chakraborty also died of coronavirus infection in August. The TMC's Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose and the administrator of the board of Panihati Municipality Swapan Ghosh had also died due to COVID-19 in August.