Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including 'Proud Boys'

I don't know much about the Proud Boys but I condemn that," Trump told Fox News in an interview. During the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he was willing to denounce "white supremacists and militia groups" and tell them to stand down amid violence that has marred anti-racism protests in some U.S. cities.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:47 IST
Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including 'Proud Boys'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he condemned all white supremacists including the "Proud Boys," an organization identified as a hate group, further walking back comments he made this week that were viewed as emboldening the group. "I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys but I condemn that," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

During the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he was willing to denounce "white supremacists and militia groups" and tell them to stand down amid violence that has marred anti-racism protests in some U.S. cities. Trump requested a specific name, and Biden mentioned the Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as a club of "Western chauvinists" but has been categorized as a hate group by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump then said. The comment drew wide criticism and was viewed by many to be a sign of encouragement to the group. Shortly after Trump made the remark in the debate, Proud Boys member Joe Biggs celebrated the group’s mention on the social media platform Parler, saying: "President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA...well sir! we’re ready!!"

Antifa is a largely unstructured, far-left movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist. Trump called on Biden to condemn Antifa. On Wednesday, Trump began the process of walking back what he said at the debate. "I don't know who the Proud Boys are," he told reporters at the White House. "They have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work."

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as racist or as supportive of racist groups. In 2017, he said "both sides" were to blame for violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. He later sought to walk back the comments.

(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviewsA Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal co...

Sports News Roundup: Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teams; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teamsOn the heels of the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday with enhanced protocols for team...

Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav virtually inaugurates Arena Animation Centre at SAIT in Indore

Indore Madhya Pradesh India October 2 ANINewsVoir Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies VFX E-inaugurated the new centre of Arena Animation at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Campus, Indore. Keitan Yadav is a renowned na...

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020