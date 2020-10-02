FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump's tweet revealing that America's First Couple had tested positive reverberated through world media and financial markets. Here are some of the reactions:

HU XIJIN, EDITOR IN CHIEF OF CHINA'S GLOBAL TIMES "President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US' pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection."

SHANE OLIVER, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, AMP CAPITAL, SYDNEY "There might be a sympathy vote for Trump if he gets the coronavirus.

"The market's already a little bit on edge because of the upcoming election and the failure of talks to result in a new fiscal stimulus. "You can imagine all sorts of scenarios here. If he tests positive and then just shows mild symptoms, it will be over in a few days. If he gets ill and has to go to the hospital, the market will be a lot more concerned. Obviously, to the extent campaigning comes to a halt, it might increase fears that he might lose the election.

"Generally speaking, the market prefers the incumbent to win and the general preference has been for Trump to win because he will mean lower taxes and less regulation than a Biden presidency. "But the whole issue around fiscal stimulus is complicated because, if Trump loses and the Democrats win and they get control of the Senate and the House, it makes fiscal stimulus assured, which will offset the impact of the tax hikes. The market would probably be happy to see a Biden presidency with a clean sweep."