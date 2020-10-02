Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery after they test positive for COVID-19

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery after they test positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 12:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus
Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign
Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health." PTI KR SMNSMNSMN