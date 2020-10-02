New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES8 PB-FARM-RAHUL Rahul to now hold tractor rallies from Oct 4-6 Chandigarh: In a slight change in his programme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will now hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 4-6 to protest against the contentious new farm laws. PB-FARMERS-PROTEST Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh faces farmers' protest, seeks to explain benefits of farm laws to them Amritsar/Chandigarh: A group of agitating farmers stopped the vehicle of BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday and confronted him over the recently enacted farm laws, but the leader sat down with the protesters and sought to explain the benefits of the legislations. .

DES9 HR-CONG-PROTEST Congress' day-long protest against farm laws begins across Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana's main opposition Congress on Friday began its day-long protest against the agriculture-related new laws in all the 90 assembly constituencies and district headquarters across the state. . DES31 HR-HATHRAS-SURJEWALA UP govt 'conspiring' to prove Hathras woman a 'liar': Surjewala Chandigarh: A day after a senior UP Police officer claimed that the Hathras Dalit woman was not raped, Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the state BJP government of "conspiring" to prove her a "liar". .

DES15 UP-HATHRAS-SP Hathras gangrape: Protesting SP workers lathi charged by UP Police in Lucknow Lucknow: Samajwadi Party workers were on Friday lathi charged by the police in Hazratganj area here while they were taking out a protest march against the Hathras gangrape and farm laws. . DES23 UP-BALRAMPUR-RAPE-RELIEF Balrampur rape: UP govt to give residential plot, job to family member of victim, says MLA Balrampur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government will provide a residential plot and job to a family member of the 22-year-old Balrampur woman who died after she was allegedly raped by two men, according to local BJP MLA Palturam. .

DES28 UP-VIRUS CASES 3,946 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the infection count to 4,06,995 on Friday, according to official data. . DES12 UKD-UNLOCK Unlock 5: Cinema halls in U'khand to open from Oct 15 Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has issued the guidelines for 'Unlock 5' deciding to permit opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15. .

DES22 UKD-UP-LD RAMPUR TIRAHA U'khand CM pays tributes to statehood activists killed in 1994 police firing Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid tributes to the six activists from the hill state who died in the Rampur Tiraha firing episode in 1994, when the statehood movement was at its peak. . DES4 RJ-LD GEHLOT-BJP Visit Baran district to know ground reality: Gehlot to BJP leaders Jaipur: Instead of asking why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not visited Baran in Rajasthan, where two girls were allegedly raped, senior BJP leaders should go to the district themselves to know the ground reality, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday. .

DES14 RJ-PILOT-RAHUL-HATHRAS Yogi Adityanath govt suppressing voice of opposition: Pilot on detaining Rahul Gandhi Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police and the administration towards party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to "suppress the voice of opposition". . DEL12 HP-PM-TUNNEL PM to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Saturday Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. PTI RDK RDK.