Bermuda ruling party extends majority with landslide election win

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:55 IST
Bermuda's ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP) won a landslide re-election on Thursday, taking all but six of 36 available seats for the largest majority in the island's history, results published late in the night showed.

Increasing its number of seats by five, the PLP ran a campaign focused on the management of the coronavirus crisis by Premier David Burt, whose popularity was a boon to the center-left party, according to at least one recent opinion poll. The PLP won 62.1% of the vote compared to 32.2% for the center-right One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), with the libertarian-leaning Free Democratic Movement (FDM) placing third in the election with 5.3%.

