Mamata to lead protest march against Hathras 'gang-rape' on Saturday

Mamata to lead protest march against Hathras 'gang-rape' on SaturdayPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against the Hathras "gang-rape" and murder case in Kolkata on Saturday, TMC sources said. The rally will start at 4 pm and participants will walk from the Birla Planetarium to the Mahatma Gandhi's statue in central Kolkata, they said.
Banerjee had said on Thursday that as Goddess Sita had to go through 'Agni Pariksha', the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped by four men at Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was put on a funeral pyre in the dead of night.
