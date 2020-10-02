Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro baffles evangelicals with top court pick

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday nominated a judge with a record of flexible rulings to the country's Supreme Court, frustrating evangelical members of his conservative base who had been promised one of their own for the opening.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 03-10-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:52 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro baffles evangelicals with top court pick
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday nominated a judge with a record of flexible rulings to the country's Supreme Court, frustrating evangelical members of his conservative base who had been promised one of their own for the opening. Bolsonaro announced his nomination of Kassio Marques on Thursday during a live broadcast on Facebook and submitted his name to the country's official gazette on Friday. Marques, 48, was little known by political heavyweights in the capital Brasilia and requires confirmation by Brazil's Senate.

Career judge Marques would replace Celso de Mello, who will retire this month as he nears the court's age limit of 75 years. De Mello is widely regarded as a non-partisan scholar and has sat on Brazil's 11-member top court since 1989. Marques became a federal judge 10 years ago. Prior to that he worked as a lawyer for 15 years. An expert in tax codes, he has a master's degree in constitutional law from the University of Lisbon and a PhD from the University of Salamanca, in Spain.

Bolsonaro's pledge to promote traditional values in Brazil, as well as his opposition to abortion and what he refers to as "gender ideology," helped him secure support from one of the world's largest evangelical populations. He has repeated that while the state is secular, his government is Christian, and many expected him to tap a conservative ideologue for the top court despite risks of exacerbating conflict with moderates in other government branches. "It looks like an armistice with the Supreme Court and Congress after many rifts; those difficulties were becoming a minefield for the president's future," Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, said by phone. "It is hard to believe that the evangelical base will drift away because of the pick, but it is a sign that Brazil's checks and balances are now on Bolsonaro's mind." Brazil's national bar association, a frequent legal critic of Bolsonaro's, said Marques fulfills all constitutional obligations for the position and praised his legal experience.

Bolsonaro said in July 2019 that his first appointment to the Supreme Court would be "awfully evangelical." Several members of Bolsonaro's cabinet are evangelical. Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of Bolsonaro's staunchest evangelical advocates, called his choice "absurd" and "shameful." In a video he posted to his social media channels, he accused the president of trying to please moderate lawmakers with a Supreme Court justice who has adopted "socialist positions" during his career, without specifying which.

"We don't need an evangelical, but someone who is awfully right-wing," Malafaia said. "This is a total disappointment." Malafaia added that Bolsonaro should follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently nominated federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett to become the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. The nomination of Barrett, a Catholic conservative who has openly championed anti-abortion positions, pleased the Christian conservatives in Trump's base.

Brazilian lawmaker and evangelical pastor Marcos Feliciano indicated he doesn't approve of Bolsonaro's nominee, but wouldn't break ranks. "Once a decision is made, it is my job as an ally to hope everything will work out," Feliciano said on Twitter. "The Bible says: Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined." Marques' confirmation hearings are expected to take place in Brazil's Senate in December due to mayoral elections scheduled for November.

Since his name appeared among the possible nominations on Monday, many Bolsonaro supporters had voiced their opposition. During Thursday's live broadcast on social media, Brazil's president tried to calm his disheartened voters. "The second vacancy will be for an evangelical, ok?," Bolsonaro said.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What COVID-19 treatments could President Trump get?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine.Trump, 74, is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said. The most common symptoms of the disease are c...

Protest-rocked Belarus cancels all foreign media credentials

Belarus, rocked by weeks of protests against its authoritarian president and Western condemnation over a crackdown on dissent, on Friday rescinded the accreditation of all journalists working for foreign news outlets and said they must appl...

Police register case against 8 people for flouting norms and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi V...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020