Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan panchayat polls: Second phase voting begins

Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, covering 1,028 gram panchayats in 21 districts, began Saturday morning. The first phase voting took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats. The third phase polling will take place on October 6 and the fourth on October 10. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 08:43 IST
Rajasthan panchayat polls: Second phase voting begins

Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, covering 1,028 gram panchayats in 21 districts, began Saturday morning. State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said the polling to elect panch and sarpanch began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm.

"The elections are being held as per guidelines related to COVID-19. Arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing and use of face masks," he said, adding that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the polling. After the voting is over, counting of votes will take place.

There are 34.06 lakh voters in the gram panchayats where voting is taking place in the second phase. The first phase voting took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats.

The third phase polling will take place on October 6 and the fourth on October 10. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.  PTI SDA SMN SMN

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month. The great news are James return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and ...

Napoli players left off Italy squad due to virus concerns

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off Italys squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Frid...

Mane the 2nd Liverpool player this week to contract virus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this weekIve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms, Mane wrote on Instagram on...

IPL 13: Felt really bad when Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg

SunRisers Hyderabad SRH middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings CSK. While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were at 693 when G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020