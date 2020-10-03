AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law dead
Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law EC Gangi Reddy (74) died in the wee hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment for illness in a corporate hospital here, hospital sources said. His last rites were performed at Pulivenduala in Andhra Pradesh. He was a medical doctor.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:09 IST
Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law EC Gangi Reddy (74) died in the wee hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment for illness in a corporate hospital here, hospital sources said. His last rites were performed at Pulivenduala in Andhra Pradesh.
He was a medical doctor. "It's sad and shocking to hear about the untimely demise of Dr Gangi Reddy, Father in the law of Hon. CM @ysjagan garu. He was a doctor par excellence and a great leader. May his soul rest in peace and I pray almighty to give the family strength in this hour of grief," Vijayasai Reddy V, YSR Congress Party MP tweeted.
Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati attended the last rites at Pulivendula.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharati
- Gangi Reddy
- YS Jagan
- Mohan Reddy's
- Vijayasai
ALSO READ
Cal HC forms panel to look into Visva-Bharati University violence
Calcutta HC forms four-member committee to resolve Visva Bharati university land row
HC panel asks Visva-Bharati, district authorities to work together for sorting out problems
CBI books ex-VC of Visva Bharati University for alleged corruption
CBI books former Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta for alleged corruption: Officials.