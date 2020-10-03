AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law dead

(Eds: Changing the day in intro) Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law EC Gangi Reddy (74) died on Friday night while undergoing treatment for illness in a corporate hospital here, official sources said. His last rites were performed at Pulivenduala in Andhra Pradesh.

He was a medical doctor. "It's sad and shocking to hear about the untimely demise of Dr Gangi Reddy, Father in law of Hon. CM @ysjagan garu. He was a doctor par excellence and a great leader. May his soul rest in peace and i pray almighty to give the family strength in this hour of grief," Vijayasai Reddy V, YSR Congress Party MP tweeted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati attended the last rites at Pulivendula.