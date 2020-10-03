AIUDF forms committees to finalise strategy for Assam polls

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:20 IST
Opposition AIUDF on Saturday formed three committees to finalise its strategy, including the seat-sharing arrangements with its 'Grand Alliance' partners Congress and Left, for the Assembly polls in 2021. The party's president Badruddin Ajmal chaired a meeting of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and formally sealed the alliance with the other two opposition parties to "defeat the BJP".

AIUDF general secretary Haidor Hussain Bora said the three committees have been formed to prepare the party's manifesto, device publicity strategy and make poll tactics. "Ajmal wholeheartedly welcomed the Congress-led alliance. Today's meeting officially decided to join the alliance," he added.

Earlier this week, the CPI and CPI(ML) gave in- principle support to the alliance. The CPI(M) said it is considering the alliance but no final decision has been taken yet.

The new regional entity, 'Anchalik Gana Morcha' (AGM) of Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by Congress and AIUDF, has already given consent to be a part of the 'Grand Alliance'. The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current Assembly.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF have 14 and 12 lawmakers, respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA. The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the AIUDF has 14 members in the House.

