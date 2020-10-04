GFP flays Javadekar, Goa CM over Mahadayi river issue

GFP flays Javadekar, Goa CM over Mahadayi river issuePTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:16 IST
The Goa Forward Party on Sunday criticised Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar for not speaking on the Mahadayi river dispute between Goa and Karnataka during his recent visit here. The two states are embroiled in a dispute over sharing of the river's water and Javadekar, during a press conference here, refused to entertain questions on the issue stating "it was before the court and the CM (Pramod Sawant) should speak on it".
Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said the CM should resign if he could not stop Karnataka from "illegally" diverting the river's water at the expense of Goa. He also flayed Sawant for not being able to convince the Union government, led by his own party, of Goa's stand in the dispute, and gave the latter a two-day ultimatum to put forth his views on the tussle.
Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar demanded that Sawant release a "white paper" on the Mahadayi issue and also tell the people of the state what was discussed when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi four days ago.
