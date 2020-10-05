Left Menu
Oppn leaders spreading disinformation about farm laws amounts to 'criminal conduct': Vijayvargiya

On the exit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from the NDA over the controversial farm laws, he said the party could not explain to farmers in Punjab the agricultural reforms and bowed to pressure. "I am of the view that with the President signing the three farm bills, spreading disinformation against them falls in the category of criminal conduct, even if it is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-10-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 01:24 IST
Oppn leaders spreading disinformation about farm laws amounts to 'criminal conduct': Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said opposition leaders spreading "disinformation" about the new farm laws amounts to "criminal conduct". On the exit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from the NDA over the controversial farm laws, he said the party could not explain to farmers in Punjab the agricultural reforms and bowed to pressure.

"I am of the view that with the President signing the three farm bills, spreading disinformation against them falls in the category of criminal conduct, even if it is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Vijayvargiya told reporters here. If the opposition is misleading people on these laws, it also amounts to criminal conduct, he said.

"People won't forgive you," he added. On SAD's exit from the NDA, Vijayvargiya said, "They could not properly explain to farmers of their state about the bills and bowed to pressure. Had they explained properly to farmers about the bills, the unrest in the Punjab farm sector could have been avoided." Parliament passed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the recently concluded Monsoon Session. Soon after, the President granted his assent to the bills.

The laws seek to liberalise the agriculture sector and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Targeting West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP general secretary in-charge for the state, said the party will not win even 100 seats in the assembly elections next year. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is only concerned about her chair and her party and doesn't care about the country," he said.

On the Hathras incident, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the truth will be brought out in the case. It was a shameful incident, he said.

"I have full faith in (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath. He will never give protection to criminals in his state," Vijayvargiya said, adding that politics should not be done over this incident. He said the CBI probe into the incident will bring out the truth.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family"..

