Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar treads water as markets await news on Trump's health

The dollar held tight ranges against its peers on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the health of U.S. President Donald Trump after he tested positive for the coronavirus, sending markets into safe-haven assets.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 06:30 IST
FOREX-Dollar treads water as markets await news on Trump's health

The dollar held tight ranges against its peers on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the health of U.S. President Donald Trump after he tested positive for the coronavirus, sending markets into safe-haven assets. "With not a lot of major economic indicators released this week, the focus all comes down to Trump’s illness," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

"There is a welter of information about the severity of his condition, and that is making it difficult for market participants to make a move," Uno said. Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Trump was flown to hospital for treatment for the coronavirus on Friday, adding another layer of uncertainty and market volatility as Trump’s re-election campaign seeks to fend off Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Doctors treating Trump for COVID-19 told reporters on Sunday they are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, hours before Trump surprised supporters outside the hospital by riding past in a motorcade. The news came the day after contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about the president's condition.

"Earlier, some traders bought back dollars and U.S. stock futures immediately after the news came out about Trump briefly leaving the hospital," Sumitomo Mitsui Bank’s Uno said. "But I don’t think it means that he has been completely cured." The dollar index was little changed at 93.789, while traders adjusted their positions in safe-harbour currencies.

Against the safe-haven Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 105.515 yen, after making its sharpest fall in more than a month to reach a one-week low of 104.95 on Friday. But the greenback edged lower against the Swiss franc to 0.918, near a one-week low of 0.9163 it marked on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sterling investors awaited cues from final round of Brexit trade negotiations as the expiry of the transition period at the end of December approached. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal.

Johnson said on Sunday while he does not want the transition period to end without a new trade deal, he believes that Britain could live with such an outcome. The British pound last stood at $1.2942 while the euro changed hands at $1.1723.

Investors also await the upcoming vice president presidential debate on Wednesday. Expectations that U.S. Congress will pass a stimulus package to support the pandemic-stricken economy remain low ahead of the presidential election in November.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation but had earlier flagged key areas of disagreement. The focus in markets this week shifts to central bank events and any clues they offer about the health of the global economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its policy meeting on Tuesday while the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank release the minutes of their September meetings.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey httpson.ft.com3jzoHRt - Comp...

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourses worse-ever outage last week, the companys chief executive said on Monday.We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday local time strongly condemned the previous days car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistans province of Nangarhar. The secretary-general strongly condemns the...

New Zealand's Ardern lifts coronavirus restrictions in Auckland

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealands largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday as she expressed confidence a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated. The city w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020