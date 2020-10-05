Himachal CM home quarantined self for three days

Himachal CM home quarantined self for three daysPTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:35 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided to keep himself in home quarantine for three days as an precautionary measure against COVID, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the Chief Minister had on October 3 met some persons in Manali, who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday
The CM will work from home during his quarantine period, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manali
- Jai Ram Thakur
- Himachal