Situation alarming in West Bengal, political violence must stop: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed his concern over the "alarming situation" in the state after a BJP leader was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take note of critical aspects that "run down the democratic governance and lawlessness".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:16 IST
Situation alarming in West Bengal, political violence must stop: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed his concern over the "alarming situation" in the state after a BJP leader was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take note of critical aspects that "run down the democratic governance and lawlessness". He said political violence and targeted killings should be stopped.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar slammed the state administration after the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up, disregarding his summons over the killing of BJP leader Manish Sukla. However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Dhankhar.

"Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. "Political violence and targeted killings must stop." Dhankhar said on Twitter.

The governor also said he has sent a message to the chief minister, expressing his desire to speak to her but there has been "no response". "Alarming nosediving law and order scenario@MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded.

"To CM at 10.47 PM 'Would like to speak to you urgently!' Only silence that speaks volumes," Dhankhar said on the microblogging site after both the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up to meet him at Raj Bhavan..

