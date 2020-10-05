Bengal BJP leader Manish Shukla's body to be taken to Raj

In an unprecedented development, the state BJP leadership on Monday decided to take the body of slain party leader Manish Shukla to Raj Bhavan in protest against what it called "the murder of democracy". The police, however, said the saffron party was denied permission to take the body to the Governor House.

"We have decided to take the body to Raj Bhavan in protest against the murder of democracy in the state. From there, it will be taken to Titagrah," a senior BJP leader said. Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike- borne assailants. His body was handed over to the family member this evening after conducting post-mortem examination.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the killing of party workers in the state..