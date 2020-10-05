Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP leader Manish Shukla's body to be taken to Raj

In an unprecedented development, the state BJP leadership on Monday decided to take the body of slain party leader Manish Shukla to Raj Bhavan in protest against what it called "the murder of democracy".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:36 IST
Bengal BJP leader Manish Shukla's body to be taken to Raj

In an unprecedented development, the state BJP leadership on Monday decided to take the body of slain party leader Manish Shukla to Raj Bhavan in protest against what it called "the murder of democracy". The police, however, said the saffron party was denied permission to take the body to the Governor House.

"We have decided to take the body to Raj Bhavan in protest against the murder of democracy in the state. From there, it will be taken to Titagrah," a senior BJP leader said. Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike- borne assailants. His body was handed over to the family member this evening after conducting post-mortem examination.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the killing of party workers in the state..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday with its publication in the government gazette, which carried a declaration by the prime ...

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his party's support after assembly polls.

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his partys support after assembly polls....

Tennis-Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals

The French Open holds special memories for Petra Kvitova, not because she has won the title but because it is where she resumed her career after a knife attack that almost ended it. Kvitova was sidelined for six months after an attack by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020