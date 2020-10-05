Rahul's Haryana visit cut short to single day

In a slight change in the schedule of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana, the Congress leader will now be arriving for a day-long visit to the state on Tuesday instead of earlier two days as part of his tractor rally against the new farm laws. Gandhi held tractor rallies across Punjab on Sunday and Monday against the contentious legislations that were passed by the Parliament last month and got presidential assent.

"Rahul Gandhi ji's Haryana visit will now be of one day instead of two days," state Congress president Kumari Selja tweeted on Monday evening. She said Gandhi would enter Haryana's Pehowa at 10 am on Tuesday morning from Punjab. Later, he will go to Kurukshetra, where his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' would culminate.

Selja had been for the past two-three days taking stock of preparations in view of Gandhi's visit to Haryana. As per the earlier schedule given by the state Congress, Gandhi was also to address a gathering in Karnal on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government said Gandhi could bring a few people in the state, but it would not allow a big crowd from Punjab which can "disturb" the atmosphere.