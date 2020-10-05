Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu speaks to Modi; emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic and to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:06 IST
Netanyahu speaks to Modi; emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic and to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy. "The two leaders agreed to continue and advance bilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus with emphasis on technological cooperation and tests," Israeli PM's official twitter handle said.

India and Israel have been cooperating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a high-level delegation from Israel carrying out trials on a rapid testing kit in India. Sources here said that the two countries will also be cooperating on the mass production of the vaccine against the coronavirus as and when time comes.

"The two (leaders) also agreed to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field of solar energy in order to jointly achieve more inexpensive solutions that will benefit the economies of both countries and the entire world," Israeli PM's office tweeted. Informed sources told PTI that Israel is likely to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) soon, a global initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi.

It was the fourth telephonic conversation between the two leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic. India sent a "much-needed" consignment of medicines at Israel's request which was reciprocated by Israel when it sent a consignment of ventilators to Delhi.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Canada suspends drone technology sales to Turkey after claims of use by Azeri forces

Canada has suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it probes allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces involved in fighting with Armenia, a senior official said on Monday. Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to cl...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TESTFourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1...

UPDATE 2-New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020