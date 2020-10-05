Solipeta Sujatha to be TRS candidate for Dubbak bypoll
Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao named Sujatha as the party's nominee for the bypoll, a TRS press release said. Ramalinga Reddy died of ill health in August this year, necessitating the bypoll. Sujatha's candidature would be appropriate for continuing the development works initiated by Reddy, it said. The opposition Congress and BJP have not yet named their candidates for the byelection.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:23 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday announced that Solipeta Sujatha, wife of late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak. Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao named Sujatha as the party's nominee for the bypoll, a TRS press release said.
Ramalinga Reddy died of ill health in August this year, necessitating the bypoll. Sujatha's candidature was decided after consultations with party leaders in Siddipet district, in view of the bond Ramalinga Reddy's family has with people of the constituency, it said.
Ramalinga Reddy had played an active role in the separate Telangana agitation and worked for the party's growth and the constituency's development, it quoted Rao as saying. Sujatha's candidature would be appropriate for continuing the development works initiated by Reddy, it said.
The opposition Congress and BJP have not yet named their candidates for the byelection.
