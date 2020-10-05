Left Menu
Violence in Manipur village as locals protest against ex-MLA during poll campaign

Nasir, who was among the six Congress MLAs to resign in August amid a political imbroglio in Manipur, visited the area for a door-to-door campaign for the November 7 bypoll in the Lilong assembly segment. Agitated over Nasir's derogatory remarks against local youths a few months back, the people started protesting against him.

PTI | Thoubal | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:36 IST
Representative Image

People protested against former MLA Abdul Nasir when he visited the Laiphrakpam locality in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday for campaigning ahead of the upcoming bypolls, leading to stone-pelting and scuffles, officials said. Nasir, who was among the six Congress MLAs to resign in August amid a political imbroglio in Manipur, visited the area for a door-to-door campaign for the November 7 bypoll in the Lilong assembly segment.

Agitated over Nasir's derogatory remarks against local youths a few months back, the people started protesting against him. "He has been boycotted ever since he used derogatory language against the youths of the area when they enquired from him about the distribution of rice over the phone three-four months back," a local said.

The protest eventually turned violent with some locals allegedly pelting stone at Nasir, in which one of his supporters was injured, officials said. Scuffles also broke out amid war of words between Nasir's supporters and the local people.

A large number of personnel led by Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after over two hours of the rucks, officials said. "There are instances when differences appear among people favouring different candidates during an election. It's natural in a way," Nasir told reporters.

The bypoll was necessitated as Nasir quit as a Congress MLA. He has formed his own party -- Manipur Congress, but it is yet to receive the Election Commission's approval. Nasir is likely to fight the bypoll as an Independent if his new party doesn't get the EC nod in time.

Lilong is among the five assembly seats where by- elections will be held on November 7.

