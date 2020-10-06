Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have never kept anything secret, says DK Shivakumar after CBI searches

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken whatever it needed during searches at his residence but said that he has never kept anything "secret".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:12 IST
Have never kept anything secret, says DK Shivakumar after CBI searches
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken whatever it needed during searches at his residence but said that he has never kept anything "secret". "Rs 1.5 lakhs was found in DK Suresh's residence, Rs 1.77 lakhs from my residence and Rs 3 lakhs found in my office. I have one flat in Mumbai. I have two houses in Delhi. CBI has taken some papers and things whatever they needed," he said in a press conference here.

"Rs 50 lakhs was found from the residence of Sachin Narayan, one of our close aids. I never kept anything in secret or keep in secret. FIR was on my name and raid on my home," Shivakumar added. The CBI has registered a case against the Shivakumar and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted on Monday at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai. The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday adjourned the House sine die, ending the monsoon session a day ahead of its schedule. Opposition BJP did not participate in the proceedings during the day as a mark of protest against the denial ...

Soccer-Hughton replaces Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest appointed former Brighton Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as manager on Tuesday, shortly after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a losing start to the new season. Hughton, 61, returns to management for the first time sin...

Party city Berlin slaps corona curfew on bars, restaurants

Germanys capital decided on Tuesday to impose a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars to contain surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Berlin. City mayor Michael Mueller, a Social Democrat, said experts had pointed to two problem ...

UPDATE 2-Taliban, Afghan negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks - sources

Taliban and Afghan government-backed negotiators have agreed on a broad code of conduct to advance the intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, even as key differences between the two warring sides remain, three official sources told Reuters on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020